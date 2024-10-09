BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Sable Offshore (SOC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.80% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sable Offshore is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 53.80% from its latest reported closing price of $20.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sable Offshore. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 132.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOC is 0.31%, an increase of 52.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 32,015K shares. The put/call ratio of SOC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 8,000K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,667K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 55.80% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,048K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 90.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

Aventail Capital Group holds 800K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 0.64% over the last quarter.

