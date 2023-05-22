BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Trimas (TRS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Trimas (NASDAQ:TRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.59% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimas is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 88.59% from its latest reported closing price of 25.42.

The projected annual revenue for Trimas is 937MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

Trimas Declares $0.04 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 received the payment on May 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $25.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimas. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.15%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 56,028K shares. The put/call ratio of TRS is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,173K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,059K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 2,800K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,651K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,515K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares, representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 80,984.78% over the last quarter.

Trimas Background Information

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

