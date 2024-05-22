News & Insights

BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Innodata (INOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Innodata (NasdaqGM:INOD) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodata. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOD is 0.03%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 9,722K shares. INOD / Innodata Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of INOD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,234K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 823K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 28.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 710K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Innodata is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

