BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Impinj (PI) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 26, 2023, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is 133.62. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.60% from its latest reported closing price of 86.99.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 328MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.41%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 31,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 2,848K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,192K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,081K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 995K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 721K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

Key filings for this company:

