BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Immersion (IMMR) with Buy Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Immersion with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.85% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immersion is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.10.

The projected annual revenue for Immersion is $34MM, a decrease of 11.70%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 75.78%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,669K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 1,309K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,093K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immersion. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMR is 0.25%, an increase of 34.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 19,005K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Immersion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immersion Corporation is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.

