BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Endo (NDOI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Endo (OTCPK:NDOI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endo. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDOI is 0.32%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 12,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,484K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 2,000K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,155K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MHCAX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund holds 997K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDOI by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA holds 848K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

