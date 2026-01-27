BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, BWS Financial initiated coverage of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is $7.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $8.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 6,328MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.10%, an increase of 44.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.76% to 184,258K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,049K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,621K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing an increase of 56.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 207.78% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,322K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 31.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,943K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,578K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 48.92% over the last quarter.

Highland Peak Capital holds 4,910K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing an increase of 42.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 123.32% over the last quarter.

