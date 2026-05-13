BWMN or ULS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Services sector might want to consider either Bowman Consulting (BWMN) or UL Solutions Inc. (ULS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Bowman Consulting and UL Solutions Inc. are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BWMN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.55, while ULS has a forward P/E of 42.87. We also note that BWMN has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ULS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.50.

Another notable valuation metric for BWMN is its P/B ratio of 2.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ULS has a P/B of 14.63.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BWMN's Value grade of B and ULS's Value grade of D.

Both BWMN and ULS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BWMN is the superior value option right now.

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Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.