BWG Global Upgrades Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, BWG Global upgraded their outlook for Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) from Mixed to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.40% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is $59.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $76.77. The average price target represents an increase of 24.40% from its latest reported closing price of $47.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 13,683MM, an increase of 18.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUMC is 0.36%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.67% to 278,698K shares. The put/call ratio of YUMC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,246K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,151K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,170K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,565K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A holds 13,169K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,283K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Primavera Capital Management holds 12,036K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,967K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 9.27% over the last quarter.

