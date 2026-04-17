BWG Global Upgrades V.F. (VFC)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BWG Global upgraded their outlook for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from Mixed to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.24% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $20.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $41.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.24% from its latest reported closing price of $21.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for V.F. is 13,294MM, an increase of 38.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an decrease of 329 owner(s) or 38.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.12%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 388,446K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 74,399K shares representing 19.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,668K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,680K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,977K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 24.44% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 25,551K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,625K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%.

Northern Trust holds 19,987K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,055K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,432K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,498K shares , representing a decrease of 32.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 51.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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