BWFG

BWFG Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (Symbol: BWFG) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $28.00, changing hands as low as $27.96 per share. Bankwell Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWFG shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Bankwell Financial Group Inc Moving Averages Chart

Looking at the chart above, BWFG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.965 per share, with $36.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.16.

