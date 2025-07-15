$BWEN stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BWEN stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,266,084 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BWEN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BWEN stock page):
$BWEN Insider Trading Activity
$BWEN insiders have traded $BWEN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL E. SCHUELLER (Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab.) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $5,830
$BWEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $BWEN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRACE & WHITE INC /NY added 144,988 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,232
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 144,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,800
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 68,856 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,841
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 48,100 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,745
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 39,405 shares (+212.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,137
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 37,865 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,904
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 22,782 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,033
$BWEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
