BWA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.86, changing hands as high as $47.12 per share. BorgWarner Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.87 per share, with $55.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.03. The BWA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

