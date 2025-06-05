$BW stock is up 48% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BW stock has now risen 48% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,091,724 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BW:
$BW Insider Trading Activity
$BW insiders have traded $BW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOUIS JR SALAMONE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 98,941 shares for an estimated $188,977
$BW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $BW stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,472,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,415,480
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 674,318 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,411
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 549,170 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,261
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 503,100 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,284
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP removed 500,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,200
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 406,923 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,615
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 403,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,316
