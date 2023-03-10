US Markets

BW Offshore sells FPSO for $125 mln

March 10, 2023 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services company BW Offshore BWO.OL on Friday said it had signed an agreement to sell its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel BW Opportunity to an undisclosed third party for $125 million.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of this year.

