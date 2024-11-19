BW Offshore Announces Ex-Dividend Trading and Growth Plans

BW Offshore (GB:0RKH) has released an update.

BW Offshore Limited shares are now trading ex-dividend at USD 0.0625 per share as of November 19, 2024, with dividend payments expected around November 27, 2024. The company specializes in innovative floating production solutions with a fleet of three FPSOs and aims for growth, leveraging decades of offshore expertise.

