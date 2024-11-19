BW Offshore Announces Ex-Dividend Trading and Growth Plans

BW Offshore (GB:0RKH) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BW Offshore Limited shares are now trading ex-dividend at USD 0.0625 per share as of November 19, 2024, with dividend payments expected around November 27, 2024. The company specializes in innovative floating production solutions with a fleet of three FPSOs and aims for growth, leveraging decades of offshore expertise.
For further insights into GB:0RKH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.