BW Offshore Announces Ex-Dividend Trading

May 28, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

BW Offshore (GB:0RKH) has released an update.

Shares of BW Offshore Limited commence trading ex-dividend at USD 0.0625 per share today, with dividends to be paid to shareholders around June 5, 2024. The company specializes in floating production solutions, operates a fleet of 3 FPSOs, and is listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

