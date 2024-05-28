BW Offshore Announces Ex-Dividend Trading

BW Offshore (GB:0RKH) has released an update.

Shares of BW Offshore Limited commence trading ex-dividend at USD 0.0625 per share today, with dividends to be paid to shareholders around June 5, 2024. The company specializes in floating production solutions, operates a fleet of 3 FPSOs, and is listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

