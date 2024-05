BW Offshore (GB:0RKH) has released an update.

BW Offshore Limited has adjusted the conversion price for its USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due in 2024 from USD 7.0305 to USD 6.8712, following a dividend payment scheduled for Shareholders of record on May 29, 2024.

