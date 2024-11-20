BW LPG takes delivery of vessel BW Capella

BW LPG (BWLP) has taken delivery of vessel BW Capella on November 20. Two of the 12 VLGCs are now delivered. BW LPG has issued 2,100,000 new BW LPG shares to Avance Gas as part-consideration for the above vessels. Following the issuance of the new shares, the total number of issued shares of BW LPG is 143,450,000, representing a total share capital in the amount of $346,765,048. The new shares have been legally and validly issued and are fully paid. Following the above issuance, Avance Gas holds 3,450,000 shares in BW LPG, representing approximately 2.41% shareholding.

