BW LPG Q2 Profit Drops To $43.4 Mln On Lower Revenue

August 26, 2025 — 01:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BW LPG Ltd. (BWLP), on Tuesday announced that the profit after tax had declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, profit after tax declined to $43.44 million from $84.91 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share $0.23 versus $0.58 last year.

Operating profit decreased to $58.84 million from $89.31 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $230.54 million from $262.28 million in the prior year.

On Monday, BW LPG closed trading, 0.94% higher at $16.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

