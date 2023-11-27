BW LPG Limited - ADR (BWLLY) Price Target Increased by 21.50% to 15.24

The average one-year price target for BW LPG Limited - ADR (OTC:BWLLY) has been revised to 15.24 / share. This is an increase of 21.50% from the prior estimate of 12.54 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.22 to a high of 21.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.85% from the latest reported closing price of 16.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BW LPG Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWLLY is 0.00%, an increase of 500.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Partners holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

