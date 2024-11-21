BW LPG Expands Fleet with New VLGC Acquisition

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Ltd has successfully acquired and taken delivery of the vessel BW Sirocco as part of its strategic purchase of 12 Very Large Gas Carriers from Avance Gas Holdings. In exchange for the vessel, BW LPG issued 1,350,000 new shares to Avance Gas, which now holds a 3.31% stake in BW LPG. This move increases BW LPG’s total share count to 144,800,000, enhancing its capacity and market presence in the LPG shipping sector.

