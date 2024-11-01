News & Insights

BW LPG Expands Fleet with New Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Ltd has expanded its fleet by acquiring the BW Chinook, a Very Large Gas Carrier, from Avance Gas Holdings. As part of the transaction, BW LPG issued 1,350,000 new shares to Avance Gas, bringing its total share count to 141,350,000. This acquisition highlights BW LPG’s strategic growth in the LPG shipping industry.

