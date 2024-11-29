BW LPG Expands Fleet and Issues New Shares

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Ltd has expanded its fleet with the delivery of the vessel BW Levant, marking the delivery of five out of twelve Very Large Gas Carriers acquired from Avance Gas Holdings. This strategic move included issuing 1,350,000 new shares to Avance Gas, bringing their stake in BW LPG to approximately 5.08%.

