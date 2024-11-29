BW LPG Expands Fleet and Issues New Shares

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BW LPG Ltd has expanded its fleet with the delivery of the vessel BW Levant, marking the delivery of five out of twelve Very Large Gas Carriers acquired from Avance Gas Holdings. This strategic move included issuing 1,350,000 new shares to Avance Gas, bringing their stake in BW LPG to approximately 5.08%.
For further insights into GB:0QIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.