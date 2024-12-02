News & Insights

BW LPG Declares Q3 2024 Dividend

December 02, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Limited has announced a Q3 2024 cash dividend of $0.42 per share, with payment dates set for December 2024. The company, a leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, continues to demonstrate its financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns. Investors can look forward to dividend payments later this month, with specifics varying between Euronext VPS and NYSE registered shares.

For further insights into GB:0QIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

