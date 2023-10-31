BW LPG (BWLLF) Price Target Increased by 18.50% to 13.05

The average one-year price target for BW LPG (OTC:BWLLF) has been revised to 13.05 / share. This is an increase of 18.50% from the prior estimate of 11.01 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.28 to a high of 16.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.16% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

BW LPG Declares $8.67 Dividend

On August 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $8.67 per share ($34.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 4, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $13.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 262.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in BW LPG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWLLF is 0.22%, an increase of 20.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 16,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,338K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,713K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 1,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 24.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 1,031K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 22.00% over the last quarter.

