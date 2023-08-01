BW LPG (BWLLF) Price Target Increased by 15.97% to 13.17

The average one-year price target for BW LPG (OTC:BWLLF) has been revised to 13.17 / share. This is an increase of 15.97% from the prior estimate of 11.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.85 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.84% from the latest reported closing price of 10.30 / share.

BW LPG Declares $0.95 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $5.40 per share.

At the current share price of $10.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 36.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in BW LPG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWLLF is 0.18%, a decrease of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 17,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 0.35% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 0.10% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 1,271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 1,167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 1,076K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 31.27% over the last quarter.

See all BW LPG regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.