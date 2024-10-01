BW LPG Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BWLP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.88, changing hands as high as $15.08 per share. BW LPG Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWLP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.32 per share, with $22.3086 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.93.

