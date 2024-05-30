BW LPG Announces Q1 2024 Cash Dividend

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Limited announces a cash dividend for Q1 2024 at USD 1.00 per share, with the payment to be made in late June. Shareholders registered with Euronext VPS and Depository Trust Company must be on record by early to mid-June to be eligible. The company highlights its position as the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels.

