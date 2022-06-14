BW Energy in talks to buy Petrobras' Golfinho offshore oilfields

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday that BW Energy Ltd BWE.OL had been selected to take part in the negotiation stages of its divestment from the Golfinho offshore cluster, which remains in the binding phase.

Petrobras' announcement came just hours after Oslo-listed BW confirmed it was having discussions with the Brazilian oil giant for a potential purchase of the asset, even though no deal had been reached so far.

"This is part of the group's continuous consideration of opportunities to acquire assets in line with the stated strategy," BW said in a statement.

Reuters had reported almost a year ago, citing sources, that BW and Brazil's DBO Energy had submitted binding offers for the Golfinho cluster after previous bilateral talks between DBO and Petrobras failed.

Located off the coast of Brazil's southeastern Espirito Santo state, Golfinho was producing roughly 14,900 barrels of oil per day and 750,000 cubic meters of gas per day as of 2020.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

