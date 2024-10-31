News & Insights

BW Energy Expands Gabon Offshore Ventures

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy has signed production sharing contracts for the Niosi and Guduma Marin exploration blocks offshore Gabon, marking a significant expansion of its resource base. The company, holding a 37.5% interest, aims to leverage existing infrastructure for rapid, cost-effective development, enhancing its production and cash flow capabilities. The initiative underscores BW Energy’s strategic commitment to growing its operations in Gabon alongside partners VAALCO Energy and Panoro Energy.

