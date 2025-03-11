$BVS stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BVS stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,658,836 of trading volume.

$BVS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BVS:

$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $179,233 .

. ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,228 shares for an estimated $106,211 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,072 shares for an estimated $42,355.

$BVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BVS Government Contracts

We have seen $33,970 of award payments to $BVS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

