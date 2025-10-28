BVN to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Buenaventura Mining BVN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buenaventura Mining’s third-quarter total sales is pegged at $363 million, indicating a 9.7% rise from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 17.1% in the past 60 days and currently stands at 41 cents per share. It indicates 41.4% growth from the prior-year quarter.

Buenaventura Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

BVN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.63%, on average. The trend is shown in the chart below.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for BVN Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Buenaventura Mining this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Buenaventura Mining has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: BVN currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Buenaventura Mining’s Q3 Performance

The company recently released its third-quarter 2025 production and sales figures as well as the average realized metal prices, which provide an insight into how it fared in the quarter.

Gold production from direct operations was 30,894 ounces in the third quarter, down 15% compared with the year-ago quarter. Including Coimolache, the total gold produced was 34,950 ounces, down 12%. BVN sold 32,438 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2025, which marked a 16% year-over-year decline.

Buenaventura Mining produced around 4.28 million ounces of silver from total direct operations, reflecting a 1% year-over-year rise. Including Coimolache, silver production was 4.07 million ounces. Buenaventura Mining also produced 4,874 MT of lead, 6,989 MT of zinc and 12,770 MT of copper in the quarter.

Silver sales volumes were up 6% at 4.12 million ounces, lead sales were up 3% to 4,586 MT, while zinc sales volumes remained flat. Copper sales were at 14,223 MT, 9% lower than the prior year.

The quarter benefited from a favorable pricing environment. The company stated that average realized gold prices surged 43% year over year to $3,594 per ounce.

Silver prices averaged around $40.81 per ounce in the quarter, up 36% year over year. Copper prices were up 6% year over year, while lead and zinc prices were down 9% and 2%, respectively.

Overall, the sharp rise in gold, silver and copper prices, along with the increase in sales volume for silver and lead, is expected to have more than offset the impact of lower gold and copper sales. This is expected to reflect on Buenaventura Mining’s results in the quarter.

BVN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining have gained 86.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 104.8% growth.



