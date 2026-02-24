BVN Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Buenaventura Mining BVN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buenaventura Mining’s fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $447.6 million, indicating a 49.4% rise from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 60 days at 59 cents per share. It indicates a 354% surge from the prior-year quarter.

Buenaventura Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

BVN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.02%, on average. The trend is shown in the chart below.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Buenaventura Mining Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Buenaventura Mining this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Buenaventura Mining has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

BVN currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BVN’s Q4 Performance

The company recently released its fourth-quarter 2025 production and sales figures as well as the average realized metal prices, which provide insight into how it likely fared in the quarter.

Gold production from direct operations was 35,151 ounces in the fourth quarter, down 11% compared with the year-ago quarter. Including Coimolache, the total gold produced was 42,023 ounces, up 3%. BVN sold 39,452 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2025, which marked 3% year-over-year growth.

Buenaventura Mining produced around 4.06 million ounces of silver from total direct operations, reflecting a 2% year-over-year rise. Including Coimolache, silver production was 3.92 million ounces. Buenaventura Mining also produced 6,343 MT of lead, 8,481 MT of zinc and 14,283 MT of copper in the quarter.

Silver sales volumes were up 5% at 3.76 million ounces, lead sales were up 63% to 5,600 MT, while zinc sales volumes were up 39%. Copper sales were at 15,949 MT, 18% higher than the prior year.

The quarter benefited from a favorable pricing environment. The company stated that average realized gold prices surged 60% year over year to $4,214 per ounce. Silver prices averaged around $58.55 per ounce in the quarter, up 88% year over year. Copper prices were up 27% year over year, and lead and zinc prices were both up 3%.

Overall, higher sales volume and prices are expected to reflect on Buenaventura Mining’s results in the quarter.

BVN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining have gained 203.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 229.6% growth.



Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Nexa Resources NEXA, scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 26, has an Earnings ESP of +28.09% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Nexa Resources’ earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have moved up 28.6% over the past 60 days. The estimate is pegged at 45 cents per share, indicating a turnaround performance from the loss of $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM, expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings early next month, has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and carries a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 75 cents per share. The estimate indicates a 78.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has moved up 5.6% over the past 60 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on March 12, has an Earnings ESP of +7.06% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The consensus mark for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 has moved up 5.8% over the past 60 days to 92 cents per share. The estimate indicates a year-over-year rise of 109%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.93%.

