BVN Announces First Dore Bar Output at San Gabriel, Hits 52-Week High

Buenaventura Mining BVN announced that its new gold operation, San Gabriel, has produced its first dore bar during commissioning tests. Backed by this news, the company hit a fresh 52-week high of $30.07 on Friday before closing at a lower $29.55. Shares of the company have been gaining since the news came out on Dec. 23.

Details of BVN’s San Gabriel Operation

Located in Moquegua, the start-up of San Gabriel’s operations will help the company replace production from depleting mines. Buenaventura is currently finalizing arrangements with the Ministry of Energy and Mines to commence full production and commercialization at San Gabriel.

This flagship mine is set to reach a processing rate of 2,000 tons per day in 2026. This is expected to be achieved within a nameplate capacity of 3,000 tons per day. The commencement will boost Buenaventura’s growth and create long-term value through sustainable operations.

Buenaventura Mining’s Q3 Performance

BVN reported adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents in third-quarter 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 41 cents per share. The company had reported earnings of 29 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Buenaventura Mining’s revenues rose 30.2% year over year to $431 million in the quarter under review. The company’s top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million.

BVN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining have soared 153.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s 201.1% upsurge.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buenaventura Mining’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

BVN currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM. AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 and FSM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.77 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 83.6%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 145%. Kinross Gold’s shares soared 135% last year.

The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 65.2%. Fortuna Mining’s shares have skyrocketed 145.6% in a year.

