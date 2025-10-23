BV Financial's Q3 Earnings Climb Y/Y on Loan Growth, Stock Up 14%

Shares of BV Financial, Inc. BVFL have gained 13.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 0.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.4% growth.

BV Financial reported net income of 41 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from 35 cents per share earned a year earlier.

Net interest income showed a modest gain, reaching $9.4 million, up from $9.3 million.

The company reported net income of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, slightly below the $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter. While GAAP net income declined, non-GAAP adjusted net income rose 7.3% to $4.4 million from $4.1 million in the prior-year period, driven largely by the normalization of equity plan expenses.

Key Business Metrics Show Mixed Results

BV Financial posted a slight increase in net loans, which rose by $8.6 million, or 1.2%, to $737.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Deposits followed suit, climbing 1.9% to $663.8 million during the same period. Total assets stood at $909.4 million, down marginally from $911.8 million at year-end 2024.

Return on average assets (ROAA) slipped slightly to 1.65% from 1.7% in the third quarter of 2024, while return on average equity (ROAE) improved to 7.8% from 7.3%. The company’s net interest margin narrowed modestly to 4.4%, down from 4.5%, due to rising deposit costs and a shift in the deposit mix, although higher yields on interest-earning assets partially offset these pressures.

Noninterest income remained relatively stable at $0.68 million compared to $0.7 million a year ago. However, non-interest expenses rose to $5.9 million from $5.5 million, largely due to increased compensation costs associated with the full implementation of the 2024 equity incentive plan. These costs were applicable for the entire quarter this year, versus only one month last year.

Management Commentary and Strategic Context

The firm’s decision to continue tightening expenses outside compensation, along with disciplined credit provisioning, helped maintain asset quality metrics despite elevated costs from stock compensation.

Credit quality remained strong, with non-performing assets decreasing to $3.5 million from $4.2 million at year-end 2024. The company recorded a $1 million recovery in its provision for credit losses, further supporting the bottom line. The allowance for credit losses now covers 233.5% of non-performing loans, up from 212.5% at year-end 2024, signaling enhanced credit reserves despite benign charge-off activity.

Factors Influencing Results

Several factors contributed to the company’s mixed results. While net interest income edged higher due to rising loan balances and stronger yields, the benefits were partially offset by increased deposit costs and the aforementioned compensation-related expense uptick. The yield on loans climbed to 6.2% from 6.1%, and overall yields on interest-earning assets increased to 5.9% from 5.86%, reflecting the impact of elevated interest rates across the financial landscape.

Operating efficiency metrics deteriorated somewhat, as the efficiency ratio rose to 58.6% from 54.7% in the prior year’s quarter, reflecting the higher expense base. Non-interest expenses as a percent of average assets also increased to 2.6% from 2.5%.

Other Developments

BV Financial announced it received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to initiate a new stock repurchase program. This marks the company’s third such program since its mutual-to-stock conversion in July 2023. The program authorizes the repurchase of up to 10% of outstanding shares and follows the recent completion of its second repurchase initiative in September 2025. During the third quarter, BV Financial had already repurchased 782,324 shares at an average price of $16.14, totaling approximately $12.6 million.

This capital return initiative reflects management’s confidence in the company’s financial health and its ability to generate shareholder value, even amid rising cost pressures and a competitive deposit environment.

BV Financial, Inc. (BVFL): Free Stock Analysis Report

