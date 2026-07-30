BV Financial's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Lower Funding Costs

Shares of BV Financial, Inc. BVFL have declined 0.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.5% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 3.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.4% decrease.

BV Financial reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net income of 47 cents per share, which increased from 37 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income increased to $9.5 million from $9.2 million in the prior-year quarter, supported by higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower interest expense.

The company reported net income of $3.5 million compared with $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income, excluding certain items, was $3.9 million compared with $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

BV Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BV Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BV Financial, Inc. Quote

Net Interest Income Benefits From Lower Funding Costs

BV Financial’s net interest margin improved to 4.58% in the second quarter of 2026 from 4.36% in the prior-year period. The company said the improvement reflected higher yields on interest-earning assets and reduced interest expense following the repayment of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Total interest income was $12.2 million compared with $12.3 million a year ago, while total interest expense declined to $2.7 million from $3.1 million. As a result, net interest income increased to $9.5 million from $9.2 million.

The company’s loan portfolio contracted during the quarter. Net loans stood at $711.6 million at June 30, 2026, down 5.9% from $754.9 million at Dec. 31, 2025. The decline was primarily driven by reductions in construction and land loans, commercial investor real estate loans and commercial loans. Deposits remained largely stable at $675.9 million compared with $676.1 million at the end of 2025.

Efficiency Improves Despite Revenue Pressure

BV Financial’s noninterest income declined to $0.5 million from $0.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.1 million write-down of a former branch location and lower miscellaneous fees from loans and deposits. Meanwhile, noninterest expense decreased to $5.5 million from $5.8 million, helped by lower compensation and benefits costs. Compensation expense declined by $0.5 million due to lower staffing levels and reduced expenses related to the 2024 Equity Plan.

The company’s efficiency ratio improved to 54.87% from 58.30% a year ago, reflecting better expense management. Return on average assets increased to 1.54% from 1.26%, while return on average equity improved to 7.56% from 5.78%.

Credit Quality and Balance Sheet Trends

Asset quality metrics showed some deterioration during the quarter. Non-accrual loans increased to $3.4 million at June 30, 2026, from $2.3 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Non-performing loans represented 0.48% of total loans, compared with 0.58% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $6.2 million, representing 0.87% of total loans and 182.1% of non-performing loans.

The company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $0.2 million in the second quarter, compared with a provision expense of $0.2 million in the year-ago period. BV Financial also increased liquidity during the quarter, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $68.9 million from $55.7 million at Dec. 31, 2025.

Management Commentary and Capital Actions

Management highlighted the benefit of stronger asset yields and reduced borrowing costs during the quarter. The company repaid all $35 million of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings outstanding at the end of the first quarter, resulting in a $0.3 million reduction in interest expense.

BV Financial continued returning capital to shareholders during the quarter. The company repurchased 230,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.03, contributing to a decline in shares outstanding and supporting per-share metrics.

Other Developments

The company continued operating through BayVanguard Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with 12 branches serving the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

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