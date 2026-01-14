Buzzi S.p.A. (BZZUF) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 63.32

The average one-year price target for Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCPK:BZZUF) has been revised to $63.32 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of $56.44 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $53.21 to a high of $79.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.25% from the latest reported closing price of $43.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUF is 0.41%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIECX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Class C holds 210K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 136K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 0.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 68K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing a decrease of 1,977.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 585.91% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 13.04% over the last quarter.

