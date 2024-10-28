News & Insights

Stocks

Buzzi SpA Boosts Shareholding with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Buzzi SpA (IT:BZU) has released an update.

Buzzi SpA has recently repurchased 102,516 of its own shares for a total of 3.56 million euros, as part of an authorization from its shareholders earlier this year. Following this transaction, the company now holds approximately 5.989% of its share capital in treasury shares. This move may signal Buzzi’s confidence in its own prospects or a strategic financial maneuver.

For further insights into IT:BZU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.