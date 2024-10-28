Buzzi SpA Boosts Shareholding with Buyback

Buzzi SpA (IT:BZU) has released an update.

Buzzi SpA has recently repurchased 102,516 of its own shares for a total of 3.56 million euros, as part of an authorization from its shareholders earlier this year. Following this transaction, the company now holds approximately 5.989% of its share capital in treasury shares. This move may signal Buzzi’s confidence in its own prospects or a strategic financial maneuver.

