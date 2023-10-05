Buzzi Spa - ADR (BZZUY) Price Target Increased by 21.85% to 17.06

The average one-year price target for Buzzi Spa - ADR (OTC:BZZUY) has been revised to 17.06 / share. This is an increase of 21.85% from the prior estimate of 14.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.39 to a high of 22.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of 13.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi Spa - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUY is 1.75%, a decrease of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.50% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BSCAX - Brandes Small Cap Value Fund holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 5.23% over the last quarter.

