Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BZZUY) Price Target Increased by 7.31% to 20.09

The average one-year price target for Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BZZUY) has been revised to 20.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 18.72 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.46 to a high of 26.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from the latest reported closing price of 17.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUY is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 12,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 6.91% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 636K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.