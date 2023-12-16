Buzzi (BZZUF) Price Target Increased by 67.75% to 37.02

The average one-year price target for Buzzi (OTC:BZZUF) has been revised to 37.02 / share. This is an increase of 67.75% from the prior estimate of 22.07 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.87 to a high of 48.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.76% from the latest reported closing price of 30.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUF is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 12,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,640K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 14.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,145K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 628K shares. No change in the last quarter.

