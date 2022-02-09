Buzzi 2021 sales up 6.9% on recovery in Italy, other markets

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem BZU.MI on Wednesday posted a 6.9% rise in preliminary 2021 sales, helped by strong performance in the Italian, U.S. and eastern European markets, and said it had kicked off a planned share buyback.

Net sales came in at 3.45 billion euros ($3.94 billion), pushing shares up almost 5% by 1454 GMT.

The company based in northern Italy said it expects to report recurring earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2021 of about 795 million euros, up from 785 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.8749 euros)

