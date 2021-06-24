US Markets
ENFA

BuzzFeed to go public via $1.5 bln SPAC merger

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BuzzFeed Inc will go public through a merger with blank-check company 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc in a deal valuing the online media outlet at $1.5 billion.

Adds deal terms

June 24 (Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc will go public through a merger with blank-check company 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc ENFA.O in a deal valuing the online media outlet at $1.5 billion.

The deal includes a $150 million convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management, with participation from institutional investors including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management and Silver Rock Financial LP.

BuzzFeed was valued at $1.7 billion in 2016, when Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal invested $200 million in the media firm.

Adam Rothstein, co-founder of Israel-based venture capital firm Disruptive Technology Partners, is the executive chairman at 890 5th Avenue Partners, while Emiliano Calemzuk is the chief executive officer.

In November last year, BuzzFeed bought news website HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N for an undisclosed amount.

BuzzFeed will be listed on a public exchange under the ticker symbol "BZFD".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENFA CMCSA VZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular