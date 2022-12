Dec 6 (Reuters) - Online media company BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O said on Tuesday it will cut about 12% of its workforce, in a bid to reduce costs.

As of Dec. 31, BuzzFeed had 1,522 employees across six countries, according to a regulatory filing.

