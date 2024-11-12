Buzzfeed options imply 21.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Buzzfeed (BZFD) is 1.8x normal with calls leading puts 19:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.1%, or 64c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.8%.
