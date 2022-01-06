US Markets
BZFD

BuzzFeed names Christian Baesler as COO

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

BuzzFeed Inc on Thursday named Christian Baesler as chief operating officer, filling a role that has remained vacant for over seven years just a month after the digital media company's disappointing debut on the Nasdaq.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc BZFD.O on Thursday named Christian Baesler as chief operating officer, filling a role that has remained vacant for over seven years just a month after the digital media company's disappointing debut on the Nasdaq.

The company hasn't had a COO since Jon Steinberg stepped down from his role in 2014.

Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it acquired Complex Networks, where he will continue to be the chief executive officer. He has overseen the operations of Complex and its portfolio of brands since 2018.

Shares of BuzzFeed plunged as much as 17% on its debut, after its merger with a blank-check company was hit by a flurry of investor withdrawals.

The company's stock, which opened at $10.95 on Dec. 6, tumbled about 51% through the month.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BZFD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular