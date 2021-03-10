BuzzFeed is in talks to go public via 890 5th Avenue SPAC - Bloomberg News

March 10 (Reuters) - Online media outlet BuzzFeed is in talks to go public through a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc ENFA.O, a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

BuzzFeed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bloom.bg/3t90jus)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

