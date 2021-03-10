US Markets
BuzzFeed in talks to go public via 890 5th Avenue SPAC - Bloomberg News

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

March 10 (Reuters) - Online media outlet BuzzFeed is in talks to go public through a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc ENFA.O, a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

BuzzFeed and 890 5th Avenue did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (https://bloom.bg/3t90jus)

Blank-check firm 890 5th Avenue raised $287.5 million through an initial public offering in January, while BuzzFeed bought news website HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N in November.

