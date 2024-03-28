BuzzFeed Climbs On Partnership With The Independent

News & Insights

March 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced a multi-year license and strategic partnership with the Independent, a digital news brand in UK & Ireland.

The deal will bring together brands such as Independent TV, IndyBest and Indy100 with BuzzFeed UK, Tasty UK, Seasoned and HuffPost UK, to form one operation in the UK and Ireland, led by The Independent.

As part of the deal, BuzzFeed, Inc.'s UK commercial and editorial staff will move over to The Independent.

Currently, BuzzFeed is at $0.44, up 11.97 percent from the previous close of 0.39 on a volume of 1,695,948.

